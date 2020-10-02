Hauntlook

American Gothic Couples Costume – Funny Famous Frame Painting Halloween Outfits

$34.99

The Couple that Got Everyone Talking Are you looking for a Halloween costume that will turn heads? Do you want to be the talk of the party? Have you ever considered wearing a picture frame on your head? Few pictures strike conversations like Grant Wood's legendary painting, The American Gothic. Countless theories and interpretations were inspired by the simple, small town folk that proves that people have always been offended by something. This costume is for the couple looking to stand out this Halloween, have an excuse to be attached at the hip, or just to make people laugh. Get into frame and strike the perfect pose for your inevitable photoshoot. Folks will gather to observe you like the work of art that you are, together. Why You'll Love It This unique couples' costume idea is perfect for theme parties, contests, fun photo prop accessories, cosplay events, art conventions, or to grab attention for the local museum. With the lightweight, one-size design, it makes for a quick, easy wear for long Halloween nights. No assembly of wires, bars, or stuffing. Just slip it on and go! Made from 100% polyester for a comfortable fit. Did you knock over some oil paint all over your masterpiece? Hand wash your frame costume and hang to dry. Do not iron or bleach your artwork.