Kmart

Amelie Table Lamp

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kmart

Add an elegant touch to your bedroom or living space with this Amelie table lamp. Product Details Globe not included Dimensions/Size: Cable: 180cm (L) Total height: 26.5cm (H) Base: 19cm (Dia.) Material: Glass Power source: 220-240V / 50Hz Technical specifications: Lampholder: LFG7A Switch: 8S.303 Plug: JQX-205 Cord: H03VVH2-F 2X0.75mm2 Globe type: E27 Edison screw bulb (not included) Max. 25W globe Product weight: 1.2kg Colour: White Features Glass base creates warm, glowing decorative light Ideal for the bedroom or living space On-off switch 7-9W LED recommended for medium brightness Additional Information For indoor use only Assembly and safety instruction sheet included Instruction Manual Care instructions: Clean according to given instructions Warranty: 12 months Warning: Globe may become hot during operation. Do not touch globe during or after operation. Follow usage instructions carefully. Help us to improve our product content