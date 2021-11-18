Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
The Drop
Amelie Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandal
£34.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Staples by The Drop Heel measures approximately 2.6" inches Outer Material: Polyurethane Sole: Synthetic Closure: Slip On Heel Height: 2.5 inches Heel Type: Block
Need a few alternatives?
Bottega Veneta
Lido Maxi 90mm Sandals
BUY
$1300.00
Farfetch
The Drop
Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
BUY
£39.90
Amazon
Unisa
Camia Sandal
BUY
$49.99
DSW
Havva
The Monogram Sandal
BUY
$388.00
Havva
More from The Drop
The Drop
Women's Blake Long Blazer
BUY
£52.90
Amazon
The Drop
Women's Avena Square Toe Block Heel Mule
BUY
£42.90
Amazon
The Drop
Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
BUY
£39.90
Amazon
The Drop
The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-neck Tiered Mini Dress
BUY
$49.90
Amazon
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Boston Sandal
BUY
$211.00
The Iconic
Bottega Veneta
Lido Maxi 90mm Sandals
BUY
$1300.00
Farfetch
The Drop
Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
BUY
£39.90
Amazon
The Drop
Amelie Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandal
BUY
£34.90
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted