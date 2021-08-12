Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Reformation
Amelia Terry Thong Wedge Sandal
$168.00
$117.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Just add a flip phone. The Amelia is an early aughts-inspired wedge heel sandal with a slightly... more
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Amelia Terry Thong Wedge Sandal
BUY
$117.60
$168.00
Reformation
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher Strappy Block Heel Sandals
BUY
$51.73
$82.00
QVC
ASOS
Pecan Platform High Heels In Black
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
Zara
High Heel Studded Sandals
BUY
£45.99
Zara
More from Reformation
Reformation
Greene Blazer
BUY
$173.60
$248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Sami Cropped Sweater
BUY
$117.60
$168.00
Reformation
Reformation
Poste Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$159.60
$228.00
Reformation
Reformation
Belvedere Oversized Sweater
BUY
$159.60
$228.00
Reformation
More from Sandals
Reformation
Amelia Terry Thong Wedge Sandal
BUY
$117.60
$168.00
Reformation
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher Strappy Block Heel Sandals
BUY
$51.73
$82.00
QVC
ASOS
Pecan Platform High Heels In Black
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
Zara
High Heel Studded Sandals
BUY
£45.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted