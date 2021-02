Shrimps

Amelia Heart-print Collared Silk-crepe Blouse

£295.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Shrimps’ cream Amelia blouse is printed with a charming heart and floral motif interspersed with leafy branches. It’s made from lightweight, fluid silk twill and has a double-layered collar that drapes over the shoulders, while the balloon sleeves are tempered by fitted cuffs.