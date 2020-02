Which We Want

Amelia Faux Suede Coat In Sage

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Faux suede coat from Which We Want. Notched lapel. Dropped shoulders. Long sleeves with faux shearling cuffs. Double-breasted front button closure with contrasting oversize buttons. Front patch pockets. Straight hem. Faux shearling lining. Oversized silhouette. • Faux Suede • 100% polyester • Dry clean • Made in China