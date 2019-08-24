Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Inglot Cosmetics

Amc Eyeliner Gel

$16.00
At Macy's
High intensity pigments provide ideal coverage and rich colors after just one application. The creamy and delicate long lasting formula dries to a long-lasting, smudge proof, and crease proof finish.
Featured in 1 story
Pros Share Their Favorite Products For Cut Crease
by Thatiana Diaz