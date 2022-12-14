Diptyque

Ambre Taper Candle

At Mecca

The MECCA view: The Amber Taper Candle, a diptyque variation on moulded and scented wax, brings a festive feel to the table. In an amber-beige hue, its wax is delicately ribbed and embellished with a golden stamp. Its scent evokes that of amber spheres discovered in an ancient treasure chest, infused with the fragrance of balms, spices, and precious woods. A magical scent for an unforgettable night of celebration. This candle is complemented by an elegant golden candleholder, sold separately. Fragrance notes: Amber, vetiver, patchouli, spices and tonka bean. Pair it with: diptyque Baies Taper Candle diptyque Feu De Bois Taper Candle