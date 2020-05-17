Garnier

Ambre Solaire Spray Spf 50

Garnier Ambre Solaire Ultra-Hydrating Sun Cream Spray SPF 20 is a non-sticky, lightweight sun cream that offers high protection without leaving white marks. The spray is quick and easy to apply and quickly absorbs into skin. Its advanced formula contains Mexoryl XL, an advanced patented filter to shield skin from the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays. Defends against sun-induced damage and premature ageing caused by sun exposure. Enriched with a hydrating complex of vitamin E and cactus nutriflavones to retain the skin's moisture levels and nourish skin. E.N. Directions for use: Apply a generous amount thirty minutes before sun exposure. Reapply frequently, especially after swimming, towelling and perspiring.