Garnier

Ambre Solaire Sensitive Sun Cream Spf50+ 200ml

£7.00

Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Sun Cream SPF50+ 200mlKey FeaturesSPF50+ very high protection. Protection against UVA, UVB & long UVA rays. Developed for fair, sensitive and sun intolerant skin. Tested under dermatological control. Hypoallergenic. No perfume, no colourants. Non greasy and water resistant. Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Sun Cream SPF50+ protects against UVB, UVA and Long UVA.The filtration system features Mexoryl ®SX to help protect against:• UVB: Immediate sun-induced skin damage• UVA: long-term sun-induced skin damage and premature skin-ageing.The formula is developed for fair, sensitive and sun intolerant skin. Hypoallergenic, no perfume and no colourants.Tested under dermatological control.Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.Goes well withAmbre Solaire Sensitive Hydrating Face Sun Cream Mist SPF50 75ml