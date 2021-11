Muuto

Ambit Small Pendant Lamp

£142.00 £85.00

Buy Now Review It

At LUISAVIAROMA

Item Code:70I-VXJ018 Diameter: 16.7cm Height: 9.8cm Cord length: 4 meters Designed by Taf architects Aluminium shade press spun by hand Hand-painted and finished Bulb: 1 x GX53 220-240V, 50Hz/60Hz Clean with soft dry cloth Composition: Aluminium