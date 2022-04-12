Hourglass

Ambient Lighting Powder

$75.00

The MECCA view: Set, blur and soften with these universally flattering finishing powders, designed to mimic the effects of complexion-flattering lighting and act as a filter on the face. These innovative and super finely milled pressed powders manipulate how light reflects on the skin while remaining seamless. Formulated with multi-dimensional, colour-correcting particles to filter out harsh light concealing skin imperfections, pores and wrinkles. Each light is designed to give a different effect but all add a touch of radiance while setting foundation. So why not take the light with you wherever you go? Find your perfect filter below! Ethereal light: an opalescent cool white powder that mimics a moonlit glow. Diffused light: a soft, warm, pale yellow powder that conceals redness. Dim light: a neutral peach beige that blurs imperfections and balances the complexion. Mood light: a soft, sheer pink that mimics the most forgiving light and brightens the complexion. Luminous light: a champagne pearl powder that creates an incandescent candlelit glow. Radiant light: a sun-kissed golden beige that adds subtle warmth and glow to the skin. Key ingredients: Photoluminescent technology: diffuses and softens surrounding light to perfect how it reflects on the skin. Made without: Animal products, parabens, fragrance, talc, nanoparticles and gluten. Pair it with: Hourglass Ambient Powder Brush Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette From the shop floor: “Use different shades on different areas of your face to leave skin perfected like a real-life filter.” – Tiffany, in-house trainer at Mecca Maxima Carindale.