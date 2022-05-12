Hourglass

Ambient Lighting Bronzer

$84.00

The MECCA view: Unlike any other bronzer on the market, this combines the perfect balance of powder and pigment with Photoluminescent Technology for seamless blending and radiance. The result? A warm, healthy, one-of-a-kind glow. Key ingredients: Mica: finely milled to create a natural beam of light. Diamond powder: hides imperfections and brightens up dull skin. Made without: Fragrance, talc, nanoparticles and gluten. From the shop floor: "For an all-over glow, lightly buff onto shoulders, décolletage and legs." – Amber, colour specialist at MECCA Bondi