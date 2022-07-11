Hourglass

Ambient® Lighting Blush

The MECCA view: Discover a new way to blush with these handcrafted powders that fuse the customised lighting effects of the Ambient Lighting Powders with a range of vivid hues. The result is soft-focus, multidimensional cheek colours that stay radiant all day. These buildable blushes are formulated using an miscelare technique that mixes the perfect amount of pigment with powder and means no two blushes will look the same. Key ingredients: Photoluminescent technology: diffuses and softens surrounding light and to perfect how it reflects on the skin. Made without: Animal products, parabens, fragrance, talc, nanoparticles and gluten. Pair it with: Hourglass – Foundation/Blush Brush No.2 Hourglass – Ambient Strobe Lighting Powder Hourglass - Ambient Lighting Palette From the shop floor: “Add a hint of blush through the crease of the eye for a touch of sun-kissed colour or to warm up a smoky eye.” – Amber, colour specialist at MECCA Bondi