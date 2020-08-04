Ambi

Ambi Fade Cream Oily Skin

Use this AMBI Fade Cream for Oily Skin to help reduce dark spots on your face for a more even, natural skin tone. This moisturizer and dark spot fading cream contains vitamin E and alpha hydroxy acid to rejuvenate your skin, as well as sunscreen to help prevent further sun damage. This skincare cream is designed for people with oily skin, so you don't have to worry about a greasy feel while working toward a more beautiful, even-looking skin tone.