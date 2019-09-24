Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Ambi
Ambi Fade Cream
$6.79
Buy Now
Review It
At walgreens.com
Quick view For fading of dark skin discolorations See results in as little as 2 weeks Results improve with continued use Fades dark spots for even, natural skin tone With Vitamin E, Alpha Hydroxy Acid & Sunscreen An advanced formula that visibly fades dark spots and skin discolorations for an even, natural skin tone. You will begin to see results in as little as 2 weeks and results improve with continued use. This targeted treatment contains a unique triple-action formula, which combines the following: Hydroquinone - a dermatologist recommended ingredient to safely fade dark spots Alpha Hydroxy Acid - to help enhance results Vitamin E - to help soften and smooth skin Ambi® provides scientifically proven skincare products to help achieve beautiful, healthy-looking, even-toned skin. 1-888-TRY-AMBI (1-888-879-2624) For Adults: Apply a small amount as a thin layer on the affected area twice daily, or use as directed by a doctor. If no improvement is seen after 3 months of treatment, use of this product should be discontinued. Lightening effect of this product may not be noticeable when used on very dark skin. Children under 12 years of age: Do not use unless directed by a doctor. Sun exposure should be limited by using a sunscreen agent, a sun blocking agent, or protective clothing to cover bleached skin after treatment is completed to prevent darkening from recurring. © J&J CCI
Featured in 1 story
The Best Under-$25 Products For Fading Dark Spots
by
aimee simeon
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Biore
Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
$5.99
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
DETAILS
Murad
Advanced Acne & Wrinkle Reducer
$44.00
from
Murad
BUY
DETAILS
Lancer Skincare
Caviar Lime Acid Peel
$90.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Schick
Intuition Revitalizing Moisture Razor Women
$13.29
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted