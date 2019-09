Calpak

Ambeur 20-inch Rolling Spinner Carry-on

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

A lightweight hard shell provides durable, easy-to-carry utility in this sleek suitcase fitted with a set of four multidirectional spinner wheels for effortless airport navigation. The zippered divider creates two separate packing compartments, and an expansion sleeve unzips to increase the packing capacity."/