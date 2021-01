Ambergron

Ambergron Clear Lazy Susan Turntable

$17.99

Lazy Susans are not limited to being inside a deep cabinet. In fact, it can sit on top of a counter or even inside a pantry. This is a great way to stash spices, utensils and other kitchenware that you frequently grab. You can even label your Lazy Susan and place it on a fridge shelf so everyone in your family knows that only condiments go in that area.