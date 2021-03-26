The Butter Flying

Amber Moon Shaped Pillow

This listing is for one pillow: Star shaped pillow or moon shaped pillow to use as decorative pillow in nursery or kidsroom and even as home pillow. Delicate, romantic and very pretty this The Butter Flying cushion would fit beautifully in many settings from nurseries to living rooms and would make a lovely gift. Twinkle Twinkle ! On the first picture the moon color is Terracotta This item includes: One star or moon pillow of selected color. Material: cotton Machine wash 30C Size ≈ 38 cm /15 inch Fill: 100% polyester SAFETY FIRST Do not place decorative pillows in the crib while your baby is sleeping. ..... Machine wash cold with like colors. Gentle cycle. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. May be dry cleaned.