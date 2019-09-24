Senteurs d'Orient

Amber Hammam Soap

$36.00

Turn your bathing ritual into a luxurious, holistic experience with our signature Hammam soap. Each pure vegetal soap is handcrafted by local artisans in Lebanon, air-dried for 10 days, and etched with our elegant filigree. We use a blend of precious essential oils, fine fragrance and moisturizing Olive oil, Vitamin E, Shea butter and Glycerin for beautiful, dewy skin and a relaxed spirit. Amber is a strikingly dark bar with notes of musk and wood evoking the opulence of the Orient. Created with a blend of Balsam Peru, Patchouli, Geranium, Orange oil and Coriander essential oils.