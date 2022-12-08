Amazonian Clay

Amazonian Clay Skintuitive™ Blush

£34.00

WHAT IT IS Find your perfect flush with this color-adjusting blush! WHAT IT DOES skintuitive™ blush reacts to your skin's pH for your most flattering shade super soft, silky powder glides on smoothly blends seamlessly — no harsh lines or clown cheeks Amazonian clay-infused for all-day wear 1 universal perfectly pink shade CLINICAL RESULTS tarte 12-hour power™ dermatologist tested SKINVIGORATING™ INGREDIENTS Amazonian clay: nature’s most perfect ingredient for better, longer, truer wear Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten