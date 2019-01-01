Tarte

Amazonian Clay 12-hour Full Coverage Foundation Spf 15 - Light Sand (1.7 Fl Oz.)

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

A mineral liquid foundation with broad-spectrum sunscreen protection and long-lasting coverage. Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 has a lightweight texture that simultaneously evens your skin tone and protects your complexion from sunburn. Formulated with antioxidants and Amazonian clay, this liquid foundation works to neutralize free radicals and draw out impurities from your skin.