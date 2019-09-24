Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Tarte

Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush

$29.00
At Sephora
This super-soft, silky powder chock is full of true-color mineral pigment, letting you layer on your glow with no harsh lines or chalky buildup. Micronized Amazonian clay helps control oil and infuse moisture for balanced skin and seamless blending.
Featured in 1 story
A Look Inside Hilary Duff's Makeup Routine
by Megan Decker