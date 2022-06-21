Amazon

Glow

Video-call and play together simultaneously – Amazon Glow (not a toy) is a video calling and interactive entertainment system designed to make it easier for children to bond with remote family. Huge 19” projected touchscreen that lets kids be kids – Kids enjoy hands-on activities on Glow’s projection mat, while adults join in the fun through an interactive video call on their tablet or smartphone. Thousands of books, games, and art activities – Enjoy endless hours of interactive fun, with new content added all the time. Learn, play, read, and draw their way – Kids can enjoy activities on connected video calls, side-by-side with a local partner, or on their own. 1 year of Amazon Kids+ included – The Amazon Kids+ subscription is required to access Glow’s games, books, and art activities, and automatically renews every month starting at just $4.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service. Physical meets digital – Tangram Bits unlock a fun, hands-on learning experience where children use physical pieces and remote loved ones use digital pieces to solve puzzles together. Designed with privacy in mind – Instantly disable cameras and microphones on the device by simply closing the privacy shutter. 2 year worry-free guarantee – If it breaks, return it, and we’ll replace it for free.