MelinaMaris

Baby Yoda Birthday Card

$5.50

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Punny Greeting Card featuring Baby Yoda! The front of the card features Baby Yoda holding a cupcake with the words “Happy Birthday! Yoda Best”. This card is perfect for a birthday! BLANK OPTION: Blank on the inside. Comes with brown craft envelope. MESSAGE INSIDE OPTION: A handwritten message will be included inside. Comes with (unwritten) brown craft envelope. If you’d like your recipient’s name written in the envelope, please include this in the notes. DIRECT TO RECIPIENT OPTION: This option is sent directly to the recipient. A handwritten message will be included inside. Sent in brown craft envelope. Please include your return address and card message in the “Notes” when you place the order. Please don’t forget to note who the card is from as well, otherwise your Etsy name will be used. Please use the recipient’s name and address in the shipping info when ordering. SHIPPING INFO: Please Read Before Ordering! Please allow one day of processing time in addition to shipping time. Shipped via USPS First Class Mail. Unfortunately, USPS does not offer tracking for First Class Mail. DOMESTIC 1-3 BUSINESS DAYS (But please allow for up to 7 business days for late mail). INTERNATIONAL 7-21 BUSINESS DAYS Handmade with love in California. Instagram @ZaraZelina