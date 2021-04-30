Chia

Star Wars The Child Chia Pet

$24.99 $23.70

Buy Now Review It

THE CHILD: Choose the way with The Child Chia Pet in his floating bassinet! Affectionately known as "Baby Yoda," this First to Market of The Child Chia with stand will capture the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere! Pottery planter, convenient plastic drip tray and chia seed packets for 3 plantings. FLOATING STAND: Inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Fans can place The Child on the acrylic stand during the growing process and The Child Chia Pet will look like it's floating in mid air, AND growing in mid air too. EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN ONE: Includes The Child Chia Pet terra cotta planter, convenient plastic drip tray, 1 chia seed packet (enough for 3 plantings), and 1 acrylic stand. FULL GROWTH IN 1-2 WEEKS: Star Wars fans will love taking on the role of The Mandalorian and caring for The Child on their own! In 1-2 weeks The Child Chia Pet will achieve maximum growth resulting in luscious green bed of Chia. MULTIPLE USES: The Child Chia Pet can be washed and replanted indefinitely. The fun never stops with ch-ch-ch-chia pets! The Child or "Baby Yoda" is now a Chia pet! Chia pet is a fun & amusing gift for any age & any occasion. Easy to do. Fun to grow! You'll see a full coat in about 1-2 weeks, & you can reuse your Chia indefinitely. Simply replant with Chia seeds.