Amazon Essentials

Lightweight Waffle Full-length Robe

$24.90

Buy Now Review It

60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Imported Tie closure Machine Wash This kimono-style bathrobe is soft, absorbent and comfortable and is made with a cotton-polyster blend Lightweight, breathable cotton knit with contrast striping and a self-tie waist Everyday made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort Check out more from Amazon Essentials by visiting amazon.com/amazonessentials An Amazon Brand - This kimono-style bathrobe is soft, absorbent and comfortable and is made with a cotton-polyster blend Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on. Our line of women's apparel includes cashmere sweaters, fleece and down jackets, and more, including plus-size options. Our consistent sizing takes the guesswork out of shopping, and each piece is put to the test to maintain the highest standards in quality and comfort.