eero

6 Dual-band Mesh Wi-fi 6 System

$279.00 $181.00

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage - an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering - eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. Supports 75+ devices - eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. Set up in minutes - The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. Plus, free customer support is available 7 days a week. Connect to Alexa - eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa. Gets better over time - Automatic updates bring the latest and greatest in wifi while also keeping your network safe and secure. Easily expand your system - With cross-compatible hardware, you can easily add eero products as your needs change.