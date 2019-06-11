with the help of Amazon Echo Dot, transforming your home into a smart home has never been easier. All you've got to do is go ahead & say, "Ok Alexa" & ask her all your questions! This smart-home compatible speaker provides personalized help with your schedule, reminders, calls, news and much more! Amazon Echo Dot is intuitive & adaptable, it's more than just a smart speaker. Echo Dot also works with smart home devices such as lights, switches, garages, and thermostats, as long you have compatible smart home connected devices. Makes a great gifting option for the friends & family. Amazon Echo Dot is ergonomically designed & is your handy little helper that fits seamlessly in any room! Adding convenience & comfort to your everyday living has never been this easy.