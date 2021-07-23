Blendtec

Professional 800 Blender With Wildside+ Jar (90 Oz)

$799.95

Buy Now Review It

Elevate Your Blending Experience: High quality blender for smoothies, shakes, cocktail drinks, soups, crushed ice (snow cones, margaritas), juicer, ice cream maker, mixer, and self-cleaning. Our blenders are used in some of the largest smoothie shops around the world, and you can enjoy the same experience in the comfort of your own home. No tamper/plunger needed due to our patented technology which automatically pulls ingredients toward the blade, instead of spinning around in a circle.