Amazon

Amazon Brand - Solimo 10 Day Whitening Strips Kit, 10 Treatments [10 Day]

$19.70 $13.59

Buy Now Review It

Solimo 10 Day Whitening Strips Kit is enamel-safe and slip-free. For optimal results, use product 30 minutes daily for 10 consecutive days. 10 Day Whitening Strips Treatment will whiten only natural teeth. They will not whiten caps, crowns, veneers, fillings or dentures. Do not use with dental braces. If you have dental work on the teeth to be treated, consult your dentist before use. Some people may experience tooth or gum sensitivity when using whitening products. This condition is temporary and not harmful.