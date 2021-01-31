Core 10

Cross Waist Legging With Pockets (4 Colors Available)

$22.90

Buy Now Review It

85% Polyester, 15% Spandex Imported Machine Wash Built for the studio and beyond, this stylish workout legging features feminine cross-over waist design and side pockets for added versatility Core 10 Performance Jersey fabric is medium-weight, moisture wicking, and provides 4-way stretch making it perfect for workouts all year long Form-fitted to sit close to body with a high-rise waistband for a comfortable compression fit, available in sizes up to 3X 26-inch inseam sits above the ankle An Amazon brand - Built for the studio and beyond, this stylish workout legging features feminine cross-over waist design and side pockets for added versatility. Core 10 Performance Jersey fabric is medium-weight, and provides 4-way stretch while wicking moisture making it perfect for workouts all year long. Form-fitted to sit close to body with a high-rise waistband for a comfortable compression fit, available in sizes up to 3X. Empowering women to reach their full potential is at the heart of what we do. Because when you’re wearing Core 10, you’re ready to experience more. Be more. Live more.