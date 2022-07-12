Amazon Basics High-density Round Foam Roller

$21.31 $10.49

Buy Now Review It

High-density foam roller with molded edges Ideal for balance, strengthening, flexibility, and rehab exercises Made from molded polypropylene to maintain firmness Lightweight, easy to clean and transport Measures approximately 12 x 6 x 6 inches (LxWxH) Product Description Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller for Exercise and Recovery - 12-Inch, Black From the Manufacturer Amazon Basics