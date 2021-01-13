Amazon Basics 500-watt Ceramic Personal Mini Heater

Create a warm, cozy environment in any small space with the AmazonBasics Ceramic Personal Heater. Perfect for drafty or unheated rooms, or simply when you need an extra bit of warmth on a chilly night, the personal heater is a comforting addition to an office, bedroom, den or any other small area. Switch it on and experience an even, consistent flow of warm air generated by fast-heating ceramic coils.