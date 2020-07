OPV Beauty

Amaze Loose Pigment

£8.50

Buy Now Review It

At OPV Beauty

Product Description OPV loose eyeshadow pigments are highly concentrated making them easy to apply. OPV can also be used with Mixing Drop for cut Crease and Bold Liner . Available in 26 super-saturated shades, there are velvety blues, teals and purples plus glistening metallics and to-die-for duo-chromes NW: 5G VEGAN & CRUELTY FREE