Marissa Webb

Amaya Lace-up Ruffled Cotton And Silk-blend Faille Blouse

$425.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

Marissa Webb's eponymous collection balances elegance with edge, resulting in "highly structured, tailored pieces with whimsical softness and flow." Alongside blazers and dresses, our unmissable edit includes skirts, silk blouses and coats.