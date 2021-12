Flor de Maria

Amaya Cobalt Blue Boots

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Flor de Maria

The Amaya is a classic knee-high boot, with sleek lines that enhances the legs contours. Crafted in a luxurious soft leather in the seasons hot hue—cobalt blue, it rests on a 4 inch stiletto heel and can also be worn slouchy. This timeless style is perfect for daytime or evening.