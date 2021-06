Kitri

Amaya Blue Floral Dress

£150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kitri

Amaya is quite simply Club Tropicana as a dress. Cast in mood-boosting blue and green florals with an easy silhouette cut from breezy viscose, the adjustable spaghetti straps were designed to make you feel as comfortable as possible in the balmiest of temperatures. Take your style cue from the romantic mini frills; Amaya calls for a basket bag and delicate sandals.