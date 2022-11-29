salt&pepper

Amari Dinner Set 12pc In White

$179.95

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

The Amari Dinner Set from salt&pepper is for picking up, passing around, sharing in meals and memories with friends and family, or just by yourself. Featuring a subtle dimple effect with a white speckle glaze, this 12 piece stoneware dinner set includes 4 x 27cm dinner plates, 4 x 22cm side plates and 4 x 18cm bowls. The Amari Dinner Set adds a bespoke, beautiful touch to even the most laid-back meals. Product code 934215400