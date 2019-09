M. Patmos

Amano Belted Coat

$525.00

Buy Now Review It

At M. Patmos

Part of the label’s Zero Waste production line, the “Amano” coat is handwoven from yarn preserves by Peruvian artisans using low electricity methods and no added dyes. The short-sleeved, shawl-style coat takes its cues from Latin America with its drapey, poncho-esque silhouette, fringe detail and (detachable) woven tie belt while the warm, earthy palette gives it the versatility of a neutral. Style yours over a white chemise and jeans.