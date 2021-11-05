Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Amanita Mushroom Candle
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Illuminate your path into the mystic with this enchanting candle that's a sensory mush for any room of your home.
Need a few alternatives?
Skeem Designs
Skeem Design Glass Match Cloche Bottle
BUY
$36.95
Amazon
Apotheke
25-piece Advent Calendar
BUY
C$210.00
Nordstrom
Haeckels
Pluviophile Rain Candle
BUY
£55.00
Haeckels
The Drowsy Candle
The Drowsy Candle – Sleep
BUY
£39.95
The Drowsy Candle
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Amanita Mushroom Candle
BUY
$24.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Self-care Planner
BUY
$30.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Advent Calendar Tree Pillow
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
More from Décor
Mark & Graham
Bamboo Lacquer Tray
BUY
$99.00
Mark & Graham
VS PINK
Sherpa Blanket
BUY
$64.95
VS Pink
Skeem Designs
Skeem Design Glass Match Cloche Bottle
BUY
$36.95
Amazon
Salt Studios
White & Black Terrazzo Wavy Mirror
BUY
£45.00
The Pop Up Girls Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted