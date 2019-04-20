Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Storets
Amani Striped Wrap Dress
$98.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Storets
Wrap style Featuring a V-neck bodice, and a set-in waist, all made from airy woven cotton atop a ruffled, wrapping, tulip midi skirt. * Product Specification Cotton 100% * Flat Measurement: S/M: Shoulder: 31㎝ (12.2in) / Bust: 38.5㎝ (15.2in) Length: 119.5㎝ (47.1in) / Sleeve: 42㎝ (16.5in) * Professional Clean Only Model's height is 5'6" (171cm) and wearing S/M
Featured in 1 story
Is The Wrap Dress Once Again Our Closet MVP?
by
Juliana Salazar
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Nomia
T-shirt Dress - Carnation Pink
$300.00
from
Lust Covet Desire
BUY
DETAILS
A Common Space
Coral Cut Out Sides Dress
$48.00
from
A Common Space
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Pinafore Dress
$450.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Seeing Double Sequined Mini Dress
$98.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Storets
DETAILS
Storets
Bevel V Neck Floral Dress
C$113.00
from
Storets
BUY
DETAILS
Storets
Bexley Hook And Eye Detail Dress
C$106.00
from
Storets
BUY
DETAILS
Storets
Alice Patterned Back Slit Dress-2 Colors
$84.90
from
Storets
BUY
DETAILS
Storets
Elora Lace Trim Polka Dot Dress
$64.90
from
Storets
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted