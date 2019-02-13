Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Lulu and Georgia

Amanda Accent Chair, Red

$440.00$374.00
At Lulu and Georgia
Combining luxurious finishes and cool, contemporary design, this accent chair will be your new favorite piece! Velvet cushions add elegance, while the tubular metal frame is totally modern.
Featured in 1 story
The Major President's Day Home Sales
by Elizabeth Buxton