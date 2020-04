Away That Day

Amalfi Top – Ivory

£69.00 £34.50

Buy Now Review It

At Away That Day

A simplistic, beautiful and wonderfully comfortable staple piece. This top features a supportive under-band and fully adjustable shoulder straps. Features: - Supportive under-band - Gold clasp detail at the back - Fully adjustable shoulder straps - Seamless style - Eco-friendly ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon