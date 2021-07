Faithfull

Amalfi Belted One-piece Swimsuit

$189.00 $98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Faithfull the Brand gives this timeless silhouette a sultry upgrade with a bold leopard print and flattering sweetheart neckline. Complete with a belted waist for a figure-hugging shape, it's just one more reason to book that vacation. - Sweetheart neckline - Adjustable straps - Belted waist - High-leg cut - Moderate coverage