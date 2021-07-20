United States
Anthropologie
Amai Serving Platter
$58.00$29.96
At Anthropologie
Handcarved from tropical hardwood with a rope-wrapped handle, this platter lends a tactile accent to serving appetizers, charcuterie, or fresh veggies. Handcarved tropical hardwood, cotton rope Slight variation in natural wood texture will occur Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Hand wash Imported Dimensions Pink: 19"L, 9"W Brown: 23"L, 8"W
