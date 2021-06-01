Dyson

Am09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater | Refurbished

$199.99 $179.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool fan heater heats rooms quickly and evenly. And in warmer weather, it cools you effectively. In heating mode, you can set your target temperature to the degree and an intelligent thermostat will keep it there.| The only fan heater with Jet Focus control. Focused mode for long-range powerful airflow, or diffused mode for wide projection.