CeraVe

Am Facial Moisturizing Lotion With Spf 30

$24.99

At Target

CeraVe AM Face Moisturizer SPF 30 is an oil-free daily face lotion with spf and hyaluronic acid that offers UV protection and ceramides help restore the skin's barrier. This CeraVe face moisturizer with sunscreen is a hydrating facial lotion that spreads easily, is absorbed quickly, and leaves a non-greasy finish. Non-comedogenic face sunscreen won't clog pores, so is suitable for all skin types. This CeraVe sunscreen moisturizer features three essential ceramides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide, plus patented MVE Delivery Technology to supply much-needed moisture throughout the day. Sunscreen for face is allergy tested, oil-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, and developed with dermatologists. Key Ingredients: InVisibleZinc™ Technology features micro-fine zinc oxide for SPF 30 broad-spectrum sunscreen protection Ceramides help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier Hyaluronic acid helps the skin retain moisture Niacinamide helps calm the skin MVE Technology, a patented delivery system, continually releases moisturizing ingredients How to Use: Use this daily face sunscreen as the last step in a morning skincare routine. If layering with an eye cream, moisturizer or facial serum, apply CeraVe AM facial lotion after other product applications have been fully absorbed Unlock the pump for first time use by twisting it to the left and pressing down several times until the product comes out. Note: You may actually have to press down on the pump as many as 10-20 times to initially begin dispensing lotion. Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure Reapply at least every 2 hours Use a water-resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating Children under 6 months of age, ask a doctor Sun Protection Measures: Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. To decrease this risk regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad Spectrum SPF value of 15 or higher and other sun protection measures including: Limit time in the sun, especially from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats and sunglasses Brand Story: CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand*. Whether you need products for your sensitive, oily, acne-prone, combination or normal skin, need a soothing moisturizer for your baby, have specific skin concerns, like eczema or psoriasis, or just want a hydrating serum or anti-aging cream, CeraVe can help. The CeraVe story began in 2005 after experts noticed that many skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis and dry skin all had one thing in common: a compromised skin barrier. Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe offers a complete line of skincare products that contain three essential ceramides enhanced with a revolutionary delivery system to help restore the skin’s natural protective barrier. *Source: IQVIA, ProSource Survey, Q1-Q4 2020