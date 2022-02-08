Anastasia Beverly Hills

Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette

$45.04

Details & Care What it is: An eyeshadow collection filled with 14 shades in matte and metallic finishes that nod to Alyssa Edwards' most viral moments, dance company and hometown roots. What it does: Each is highly pigmented and easy to blend. The palette comes with a dual-sided soft bristle brush for easy application. Shades include: - Headliner (matte bright white) - Inspire (matte champagne gold) - Unicorn (matte cool plum pink) - Brick Road (matte primary yellow) - Texas Made (matte fuchsia hot pink pressed pigment) - Dream It (matte royal blue pressed pigment) - Back Rolls (matte warm chocolate brown) - The Supreme (matte deep peach) - H.O.E. (matte neutral taupey brown) - D.D.G. (rich metallic violet with silver flecks) - B.B.D.C. (deep cool aubergine pressed pigment) - Beyond (warm metallic fuchsia) - Believe (violet purple pressed pigment) - Beast (matte blackest black) How to use: Using an eyeshadow brush, apply light shades to highlight and accentuate features. Apply medium shades to contour and transition color for a blended finish. Apply deeper shades to define and line. The included double-ended brush is compact and perfect for on-the-go application. Use the flat end to deposit color, highlight, or pack shadow onto the lid. Use the fluffy end to diffuse and blend out shadow. The Alyssa Edwards shades can be applied wet or dry to achieve endless looks. Pro tips: Apply eye primer prior to application to help these highly pigmented shades adhere and stay in place, ensuring maximum color payoff and performance. For a more intense color payoff, pair the metallic shades with a setting spray. To create high-impact liner looks, use a liner brush to apply shades along the lash line. Paraben-free; phthalate-free; gluten-free; oil-free Cruelty-free Made in the USA