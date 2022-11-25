Free People

Style No. 66868233; Color Code: 001 Your new go-to tee featured in a classic V-neck silhouette with capped sleeves and exposed seaming throughout for a true lived-in look. We The Free Heritage inspired and lived-in staples. We The Free is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Length: 23.5 in Bust: 30 in Sleeve Length: 3.5 in